The CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 will see two MLS Eastern Conference sides, Nashville SC and Inter Miami, renewing their rivalry. The match will take place at GEODIS Park on March 8 (Indian Standard Time), with Inter Miami having won their only silverware of the last season at the same stadium. Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring Twice in Inter Miami’s 5–0 Victory Over Orlando City in MLS 2024 (See Post).

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's Miami team has improved significantly with the addition of new players. Having finished at the bottom of the points table last season, they are now one of the favourites to win every title in the continent. They started their Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Orlando City, followed by a victory against Real Salt Lake. In a tough game, they were able to rescue a point against five-time MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy, with Lionel Messi showcasing his magic once again.

On the other hand, it has been a lacklustre start to the season for Gary Smith's Nashville squad. Nashville began their MLS season with two draws against New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids. The Coyotes advanced to the round of 16 after their 7-0 aggregate win over Dominican Republic side Moca FC. Inter Miami, on the other hand, received a first-round bye after lifting the 2023 Leagues Cup title.

When is Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Inter Miami will play their second away game of the season when they take on Nashville at GEODIS Park on March 8 Indian Standard Time (IST). For Indian fans, the match will be available live from 07:30 AM IST. Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Lionel Messi in Champions League Knock-Out Stage Away Goals Record, Achieves Feat in Real Sociedad vs PSG UCL Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster available for CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 in India.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Football Match?

The Inter Miami clash against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup can be streamed live on FanCode.

