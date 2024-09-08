Afghanistan are all set to clash against New Zealand in the one-off Test which is all set to begin from September 9 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground. The AFG vs NZ one-off Test will begin from 10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SCO vs AUS 1st T20I 2024 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Scotland National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2024. Australia National Cricket Team Receives Traditional Welcome in Scotland Ahead of T20I Series Beginning From September 4 (Watch Video).

New Zealand will be led by veteran pacer Tim Southee and the squad consists of many experienced players such as Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. Youngsters such as Rachin Ravindra will also be key players to watch out for in the series and they will look forward to performing well against the Afghani bowlers. Southee himself will be leading the pace attack as the Kiwi team will be looking to begin a new era in the absence of Neil Wagner. Afghanistan Squad for One-Off Test Against New Zealand Announced; Hashmatullah Shahidi to Lead, Three Uncapped Players Included.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be playing with a young squad which consists of many young players which include Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai and others. The Afghani team will be missing Rashid Khan and they will hope to put the Kiwi team under pressure.

AFG vs NZ One-Off Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tom Latham (NZ)

Batters: Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Ikram Alikhil (AFG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Qais Ahmad (AFG)

AFG vs NZ One-Off Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Kane Williamson (vc)

AFG vs NZ One-Off Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Ikram Alikhil (AFG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ajaz Patel (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Qais Ahmad (AFG)

