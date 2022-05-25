Paris Saint Germain offered one of the biggest contracts in world football to Kylian Mbappe to keep the Frenchman at the club. However, the club will need to make adjustments elsewhere to compensate for such a huge offer and it is understood that the Parisian club is ready to part ways with Neymar Jr in the summer. Kylian Mbappe Signs New Contract at PSG, To Stay at Club Till 2025.

According to a report from L'Equipe, Paris Saint Germain are ready to sell Neymar Jr if a correct offer arrived for the Brazilian superstar. The winger has been in great form in the closing weeks of the campaign but PSG are ready to let him go. Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Targetted By Los Blancos After Kylian Mbappe Snub.

It is understood that Neymar Jr is happy at the club and considers him to be an integral part of the team. The Brazilian star does not want to leave at the moment following the arrival of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's renewal despite expressing the desire to move in the past.

Barcelona have been linked with the Brazilian in recent years. For the past couple of seasons, the Catalan giants tried to secure the winger's return but were never able to get the move over the line. However, with their current financial condition, it looks unlikely that the Spanish outfit can move for Neymar.

Neymar had signed a new contract with PSG until 2025 last May. The Brazilian is one of the highest-paid players in the world and it will be difficult for any team to match his salary expectations. However, the Parisians are still hoping that they can move him.

The Brazilian is certainly under pressure. it is understood that the PSG hierarchy are not been satisfied by his performances this season, or by his lifestyle, either.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).