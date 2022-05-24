Real Madrid suffered a huge blow in their transfer aspirations for the next season as Kylian Mbappe decided to reject Los Blancos' offer and sign a new contract with PSG until 2025. The Spanish outfit are now looking at other alternatives to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is one of the alternatives. Kylian Mbappe Signs New Contract at PSG, To Stay at Club Till 2025.

According to a report from Daily Star, Real Madrid are looking to sign English winger Raheem Sterling after Kylian Mbappe snubbed the La Liga champions. The Spanish giants have been long-time admirers of the Manchester City star and will look to lure him to the Bernabeu. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Norwegian Striker From Borussia Dortmund.

It is understood Real Madrid are set to place an offer of £50million for the Man City winger. Raheem Sterling will enter the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions and there are no signs of him being offered a new one.

The Englishman has had inconsistent periods in the team this season with Pep Guardiola using him more of an impact sub, something that was evident in the final game of the season where Man City turned around a two-goal deficit to win the league.

Raheem Sterling has long expressed a desire to play outside England. With Real Madrid looking to bolster their attack after missing out on Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, the England international could be persuaded to join Los Blancos.

Manchester City have already secured Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the attacking department for next season, This could tempt them to sell Raheem Sterling if the correct offer arrives instead of risking losing him for free in the summer.

