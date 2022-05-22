Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract at PSG and is set to remain at the club till 2025. The announcement was made on PSG's social media handles. The Frenchman was highly rumoured to be joining Real Madrid but a late turn of events saw him stay back at the Parc des Princes.

See PSG's Post:

Kylian Mbappé extends his contract until 2025 🔴🔵 #KylianCestParis https://t.co/x65CgD5hpO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)