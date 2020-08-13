Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of their footballing careers, PSG president Al-Khelaifi claimed following the French side’s 2-1 win over Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals. The win took PSG to their first UCL semi-final since 1995 and Neymar and Mbappe was instrumental in achieving that goal although both failed to find the net against Atalanta. Both players have a contract till June 2022 and are yet to sign an extension. But according to Al-Khelaifi, neither will leave the club this summer or in future. Neymar Equalises a Long-Standing Lionel Messi Record With Terrific Display of Skills Against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Quarter-Final Clash.

Mbappe and Neymar recorded an assist each as PSG mounted a sensational 2-1 comeback win against Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final. Both were crucial in the win and showed their skills by running Atalanta dry in the second half. Both players also came close to scoring but failed to find the net. It was, however, their pass from which both the goals were scored. Neymar laid the ball for Marquinhos to net the equaliser two minutes before Mbappe did the same for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Quarter-Final Goal Video Highlights: Paris Saint-Germain Complete Late Comeback to Reach UCL Semis.

Neymar and Mbappe are contracted to PSG till June 2022 and have been targets for Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona want Neymar to return to Camp Nou while Real coach Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of Mbappe and wants his French compatriot at Santiago Bernabeu. But according to Al-Khelaifi neither will leave the club this summer.

"Mbappe and Neymar are amongst the best players in the world, maybe in the top-five or even top-three," Al-Khelaifi told French TV station RMC Sport. "Neymar was the man of the match, he had a great game. We have found Neymar in the last three months, he has changed a lot of things in the team. I felt something special."

Al-Khelaifi also praised the team for changing the public opinion with their performances. "Everyone said that Paris was not ready for the Champions League but we showed a great mentality, with great players," he said post the victory. "Our goal is very big but we are not thinking today of the final, only the semi-final. It's very important to change mentality.”

He is not one to get carried away though. Al-Khelaifi said although the team will enjoy reaching the semis they will be aware that another big match is on the cards. "It is very special to reach the semifinal for the first time (under Qatari ownership)," said Al-Khelaifi.

"We will celebrate the win tonight but as soon as tomorrow, we will focus on the semi-final. Our objective is still very far, but we are not thinking about the final, just the semi-final." PSG will face the winner between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig in the semi-final. Atletico Madrid vs Leipzig clash will be played on Thursday night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).