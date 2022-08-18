The Kylian Mbappe and Neymar feud at PSG has taken another turn with the Frenchman unhappy because Lionel Messi has reportedly sided with the Brazilian in this blow-up. Their clash started over taking penalties after Neymar refused one to his teammate after he failed to score from an earlier spot-kick. Neymar instead took the penalty and scored. According to a latest report, Messi, a high-profile figure in the dressing room, has chosen to take Neymar's side. This Neymar, Mbappe and Messi Funny Meme Will Surely Make Football Fans LOL Amidst PSG Dressing Room Split Rumours

After being refused to take the penalty, Mbappe had a dejected look and even pulled out of an attacking move in the game. Although PSG were able to demolish Montpellier 5-2, things weren't looking good for the French champions. As a matter of fact, Sergio Ramos, another experienced player in the side, had to intervene between the two players in the dressing room. A report in the Mirror claims that Mbappe strongly feels that Neymar lacks discipline. Neymar later had liked two social media posts that attacked Mbappe for missing the penalty.

Messi and Neymar are said to be close friends since their time at Barcelona together, where both these players were part of the famous and deadly 'MSN' trio that also included Luis Suarez. In fact, Messi's move to PSG last season was also touted as his reunion with Neymar. Mbappe had earlier turned down an offer to join Real Madrid in the summer and instead, chose to extend his stay at PSG. Along with a new contract, the player was reportedly promised some influence in the club's decisions. He did have a say in the exits of Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo. The French World Cup winner also had reportedly asked the club to let Neymar leave.

But doing that might be a difficult thing now, especially with the Brazilian being on fire this season, with three goals and as many assists in two games.

