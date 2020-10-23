Just when the draw for the Champions League 2020-21 was announced the Group G was one of the most talked-about as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona were placed together. The fixture is all set to take place on October 29, 2020, at the backyard of the Bianconeri. However, Ronaldo has been tested positive with COVID-19 and there has been suspense if he would participate in the game. Now, Lionel Messi during an interview mentioned that he really hopes for CR7 to get tested negative so that he can participate in the upcoming match. In the interview, he also spoke warmly about the intense rivalry shared between the two players. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus Again, Set to Miss Juventus vs Barcelona Clash in UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

Messi during the interview accepted that the game could be a challenge. "Wednesday there could be this challenge. We hope that Cristiano can be there and will soon recover from Covid,” he said during the interview. He also said that when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid the El Classico games had a different meaning altogether. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also said that the El Classico battles were special when CR7 played for Real Madrid. "Obviously when Cristiano played for Real Madrid the games were special, against them they always are, but with Cristiano on the pitch, they had a particular meaning," he said during the interview.

Ronaldo and Messi have spoken very highly of each other even in the recent past. Now even the fans have been praying for Ronaldo's recovery so that they can enjoy the intense battle between the two once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).