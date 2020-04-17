Norman Hunter, Former England World Cup Winner, Dies at 76 Due to COVID-19

Norman Hunter. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 17: Former England defender Norman Hunter, who was part of England squad that won the World Cup in 1966, has died in hospital aged 76 after contracting coronavirus. According to a BBC report, Hunter was admitted to hospital on April 10 after testing positive for coronavirus. Hunter was a key player in Leeds' most successful era, winning two league titles during a 14-year first-team career at Elland Road.

His legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman's family and friends at this very difficult time," the club said in a statement as quoted by BBC Sport. The 76-year-old had played 726 games for Leeds in his career. Recently, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish was discharged from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Sir Kenny Dalglish Testing Positive for Coronavirus Was ‘Real Shock’ for Jurgen Klopp.

Dalglish, 69, was admitted to hospital for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics. Dalglish tested positive despite showing no symptoms after being checked regularly. He is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard led the way as wishes poured in for Dalglish. The overall coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen to 13,759 while the number of infections recorded so far has reached 104,148 since the outbreak began. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told the government that wearing face masks while travelling the UK capital should be compulsory, the media reported.