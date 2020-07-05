Barcelona, July 5: Barcelona manager Quique Setien downplayed talisman Lionel Messi's exit rumours and stated he has been training well despite speculations surrounding his future. According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Messi has stopped contract negotiations with the Catalan giants amid reports of growing tensions within the club. His current deal runs till 2021.

"I am not going to speculate on this because I have not heard him say anything about it and it is not my task," Setien told reporters as per Goal.com. "I see him well, Leo. The rest is speculation that I do not even enter into. That's what you, the press, are there for. I see him training well, and (nothing) more." Lionel Messi Reportedly Humiliated Antoine Griezmann In Front of Entire Dressing Room After Barcelona's Disappointing Draw Against Atletico Madrid.

Earlier, putting his rivalry side, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had said he would like to see Messi remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future. "I don't know what will happen but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league," Zidane had said after Real's 1-0 win over Getafe, as per Goal.com.

Barcelona find themselves four points behind Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race with just five matches to go this season. Barcelona next take on Villarreal, who are currently placed at the 5th spot on the LaLiga table, in their bid to close the gap on leaders Real.

