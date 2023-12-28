Odisha FC were drawn against the ASEAN Zone Champions in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone semi-final in the draw held here at the AFC Football House on Thursday. The Kalinga Warriors emerged toppers of the AFC Cup South Zone after beating Bashundhara Kings in the final matchday of Group D earlier this month to qualify for the knockout stages in their maiden continental appearance. ISL 2023–24: The First Half Was Difficult for Us, Says Mohun Bagan Coach Juan Ferrando Following Loss to Kerala Blasters.

The ASEAN Zone Champions are still to be determined as four teams remain in contention. Central Coast Mariners FC (Australia) will face Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia) in the first semi-final, while Macarthur FC (Australia) will take on Sabah FC (Malaysia) in the other semi-final.

AFC Cup 2023-24 Official Draw

The Knockout Stage Draw is complete and the journey towards glory can continue! Who will be crowned the last edition of #AFCCup champions? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YZWRqoiqMv — #AFCCup (@AFCCup) December 28, 2023

The winners will contest the ASEAN Zone final on February 22, 2024, the winner of which will meet Odisha FC in the two-legged Inter Zone Semi-Final. ISL 2023–24: Dimitrios Diamantakos’ Winning Goal Helps Kerala Blasters FC Hand Mohun Bagan Super Giant Their Third Straight Loss.

The first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone Semi-Final will be hosted by the ASEAN Zone Champion on March 6 or 7, 2024. Odisha FC will host the return leg on March 13 or 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

