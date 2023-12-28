Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando expressed his disappointment as they lost 1-0 against Kerala Blasters FC in Matchweek 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday and raised the issue of fatigue faced by players. Mohun Bagan Super Giant conceded a goal very early in the game, as a moment of brilliance from Kerala Blasters FC forward Dimitrios Diamantakos gave them the lead in the ninth minute. Despite attempting a total of 11 shots throughout the game, only one of those shots was on target. ISL 2023–24: Dimitrios Diamantakos’ Winning Goal Helps Kerala Blasters FC Hand Mohun Bagan Super Giant Their Third Straight Loss.

Ferrando believes that teamwork and effort are the most important factors during difficult times like these.

"Eight players are out and I am not thinking about the opponent. I am thinking about my team," Ferrando stated in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

"I know it is difficult and players are trying to push themselves to stay in the lineup or be on the bench. When the situation is not good, the most important thing is that the team are working and trying to do their best," he added.

"It is difficult to win every match but it is also difficult to lose all the matches," the Spaniard continued.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have secured just one win in their last four matches, scoring five goals and conceding eight in this period. Ferrando believes that playing a number of games in a short span of time contributed to his side's increasing list of absentees and fatigued players.

"In the last seven days, we played four important matches against NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC. When you lose one match, you lose three players, lose another match and you lose three players more. It becomes very difficult for the player and play on the field because this moment you think everybody is against you," he said. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Midfielder Victor Rodriguez Ruled Out for Rest of Season Due to Right Leg Injury.

"The first half today was a difficult match for the players. Some players played a lot of matches like (Anirudh) Thapa and some players played with some physical problems," he added.

