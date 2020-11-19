Odisha FC will eye a maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title after a disappointing debut season last term when they play Hyderabad in their first match of ISL 2020-21 on November 23 (Monday). The Bhubaneswar-based club have undergone a massive overhaul in their squad ahead of the new season and were one of the busiest teams in the transfer market. They have also gone with a new coach in Stuart Baxter, who has a massive task at hand to guide a young and inexperienced team to the playoffs for the first time. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

Odisha FC finished sixth last season enduring a disappointing campaign that saw them win only seven of the 18 matches they played. They also lost seven games and drew the four others. Coach Josep Gombau departed after two seasons at the club and they will hope the appointment of Baxter will bring a new dawn for them. Odisha FC, erstwhile Delhi Dynamos, also underwent a rebranding last season after shifting from Delhi to Odisha. They had struggled as a club in Delhi making it to the playoffs only twice in five seasons. Twitter Teams Up with ISL, Launches League and Club-Specific Emojis Ahead of 2020-21 Season.

They have made big changes to the squad ahead of ISL 7 and the trust in domestic players and how they are played could be key to their season. The biggest of all was, however, the signing of Marcelinho, who had first arrived in India with Delhi Dynamos before moving to Hyderabad two seasons ago. Steven Taylor is another big name in the squad while midfielder Vinit Rai will be key to how they connect with the forwards from the midfield.

Odisha FC Key Players

Vinit Rai, Steven Taylor, Marcelinho, and Manuel Onwu will be the key players for Odisha FC as they aim to make the ISL knockouts for the first time. All four players have enough experience in them and are sure starters in Stuart Baxter’s side.

Odisha FC Record in Previous ISL Seasons

Season Point Table Finish Final Finish 2019-20 6th 6th

Odisha FC Squad for ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan.

Defenders: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay.

Midfielders: Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira.

Odisha FC Stats

Since the rebranding last season, Odisha FC have played 18 matches in the Indian Super League and won seven games while also losing seven. Four of their matches have ended in draws. The club made its debut last season in ISL 2019-20 and finished sixth.

Odisha FC Most Goals and Appearances

Aridane Santana, who joined Hyderabad FC, is the leading goalscorer for the club with nine goals to his name in 14 matches. Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Shubham Sarangi are the most capped players with 17 appearances each last season for the club.

