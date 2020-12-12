Odisha FC (OFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2020-21. OFC vs FCG clash will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are in the opposite end of the points table and would be hoping to change that win a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create OFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Both teams have had a difficult start to the season but a win in this clash could help them move closer to the top four. Goa after being winless in three games, got the better of Kerala Blasters in their last game to record the first win of the season. Meanwhile, Odisha are yet to win a game this season. The Gaurs are currently seventh in the table while Odisha are close to the bottom, just ahead of East Bengal on goal difference.

OFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) must be your keeper.

OFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Saviour Gama (FCG), Seriton Fernandes (FCG) and Steven Taylor (OFC) must be your defenders.

OFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jorge Mendoza (FCG), Lenny Rodriguez (FCG), Coler Alexander (OFC) and Marcelinho (OFC) must be your midfielders.

OFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Manuel Onwu (OFC) must be your forwards.

Igor Angulo (FCG) must be your captain for this game while Marcelinho (OFC) can be selected as the vice-captain of your OFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

