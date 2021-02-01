Liverpool are edging closer to signing Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak on transfer deadline day with the 20-year-old reportedly set to undergo medical in Germany after both clubs reached an agreement towards sending the Turkish international to Anfield in a six-month loan deal. Kabak emerged as a top target for the Reds this January after injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip left Liverpool without a recognised centre-back. The Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a loan deal worth 2.5 million Pounds with an option to buy the player at the end of the season. Liverpool Transfer News Update: Reds Set to Sign Ben Davies on Deadline Day

Kabak, 20, has been on Liverpool’s radar since last summer and is a long-term target of the club’s recruitment team. According to reports, Liverpool will buy the defender for 30m Pounds in the summer on a permanent deal. Kabak joined Schalke in 2019 for 13m Pounds and is contracted to the Bundesliga club until 2024. Neymar Jr Expresses Desire To Continue at PSG, Urges Kylian Mbappe To Remain at Paris Giants.

Schalke though are still waiting to sign a defender of their own as a replacement before sending the young centre-back to the Premier League. Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi is said to be their main target although they are yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal over a deal.

Liverpool are close to complete Ozan Kabak deal on loan with buy option - Schalke wanted an obligation clause but #LFC are confident to sign him with the ‘option’ paying a higher loan fee. The player is pushing to join Reds. 🔴 #DeadlineDay Mustafi > Schalke ‘progressing’. #AFC https://t.co/taMt7PyOif — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Germany international Mustafi, who was part of Germany’s 2014 FIFA World Cup, is out of favour with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. He has six months remaining in his contract but the German is ready to terminate his contract and sign for the Bundesliga club.

Mustafi and Arsenal have reportedly agreed to terminate the former’s contract mutually and allow the German to sign for Schalke on a free transfer.

Kabak though isn’t the only defender arriving on Anfield on winter transfer deadline day. Liverpool have already signed Ben Davies from Preston earlier in the day. The 25-year-old centre-back completed his medical at the club ahead of his 1.6m Pounds move to Liverpool.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).