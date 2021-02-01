Liverpool are set to ease their defensive woes on the deadline day of the January transfer window as they are set to sign Preston defender Ben Davies. The defending Premier League champions have been without star man Virgil van Dijk for the majority of the season and injuries to other first-team central defenders have resulted in the Reds placing make-shift pairings at the heart of their defense with Captain Jordan Henderson occupying that role in recent games. Mohamed Salah Stars as The Reds Defeat West Ham to Move at Third Spot on Points Table.

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Preston centre-back to sign Ben Davies for €4 million before the January transfer window ends. The 25-year-old is set to undergo medical at the club before completing his move. The deal will also see 19-year-old Reds youngster Sepp van den Berg move to the Championship club on loan until the end of the season.

Ben Davies to Liverpool from Preston, agreement reached and ‘here we go’ in the coming hours! The deal will be completed today for €4m - medicals pending. More: #LFC have not contacted Juventus for Merih Demiral as of today. 🔴 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Jurgen Klopp has been seeking cover at centre-back amid an injury crisis at the club which has seen Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho sidelined. Young Nat Phillips has stepped up in the absence of a number of key players over the last few months for the defending Premier League champions.

The 25-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Deepdale and has had loan spells at York City, Tranmere, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town, before becoming a starter at Preston but has never before had a taste of top-flight football.

Ben Davies has established himself as a regular at Preston North End in recent seasons, making 30+ appearances for the club in each year since the 2017-18 campaign. The 25-year-old is a left-footed centre-back which Liverpool lacks currently and could add a new dimension to their squad.

