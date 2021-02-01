Neymar Jr has expressed his desire to continue at Paris Saint Germain despite speculations about his future at the Parisians. The Brazilian star joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2017 for a world record transfer fee from Barcelona and now has committed his future to the club saying he is ‘happy’ and wants to stay for years to come. Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to Neymar’s Wish of Reuniting With Lionel Messi, Says ‘We are Just Focused on the Present’.

PSG suffered a damaging defeat against FC Lorient in their recent Ligue 1 fixture but had some cheer in the end as Neymar Jr in a post-match interview ended any speculations of him leaving the club. The Brazilian on several occasions has been touted to complete a return to Barcelona but has admitted that he wants to continue representing the Paris club.

‘I am happy today. I am truly happy,’ the Paris Saint Germain superstar told TF1. ‘Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay at PSG,’ the 28-year-old added.

In addition to this, Neymar Jr has also urged fellow team-mate Kylian Mbappe to continue at the French giants. In recent months, Mbappe’s future has been a subject of speculation around Parc des Prices, as the youngster is reluctant on agreeing on a contract extension. ‘I also want Kylian to stay. We want PSG to be a great team.’ The Brazilian said.

‘I want to continue to play football and be happy, that is the most important thing, With Kylian Mbappe, we have a relationship of brothers. I am the eldest. We really like to play together. I want to get the best out of him. He's a golden boy. I call him 'Golden Boy' because he's really golden. He has a huge heart. As a footballer you know what he is worth, but even off the pitch he is amazing,’ Neymar said further.

