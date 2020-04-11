Paul Pogba Challenges Zlatan Ibrahimovic With Crazy Football Skills, AC Milan Player Says, ‘Game Over’

Paul Pogba Challenges Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a few days now, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba have been challenging each other displaying cray football skills that have sent the fans in awe. Once again Zlatan’s old teammate Paul Pogba had challenged the former LA Galaxy player displaying the best of his skills. This time Pogba challenged him on who could pot the ball in a spectacular manner. More than the video it the caption of Paul Pogba’s clip on Instagram that was quite provoking, of course in a good way. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Urges Paul Pogba to Watch & Learn as AC Milan Striker Exhibits Crazy Football Skills.

Needless to say, Zlatan would not sit quietly and would respond with even better skills. Which is what happened. The 38-year-old dressed in LA Lakers jersey was seen aiming at the bin with a flick with the heel and the ball fell into the trash can. The best part was Zlatan’s caption of the clips posted on Instagram which read, “Game Over.” Check out both the videos below:

View this post on Instagram @paulpogba Game over #zlatanvspogba A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Paul Pogba

Prior to this, Zlatan had posted a video where he asked Pogba to watch and learn. The 38-year-old was seen bouncing the ball over his head despite it being behind him. Zlatan has been in the news lately for being unhappy with the management of AC Milan. It is said that he might quit the club by the end of this summer. Zlatan returned to AC Milan earlier this year in January and has scored 10 goals from his Serie A outings so far. His contract at AC Milan is signed for six months.