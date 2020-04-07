Zlatan Ibrahimovic Urges Paul Pogba to Watch & Learn as AC Milan Striker Exhibits Crazy Football Skills

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba have been close friends ever since they played together at Manchester United. Now that Zlatan has moved to AC Milan, the two have remained close friends ever since. A few days ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic flaunted his crazy football skills and now and even Paul Pogba did the same. Now, on the recent post on the Instagram story, Ibrahimovic has asked Paul Pogba to watch and learn and has put up three stories of himself displaying crazy football skills. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba & Lisa Zimouche Show Off Their Crazy Freestyle Football Skills During Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Watch Videos).

Zlatan was heard saying Pogba looks a better player now and has become much better. “It's looking better, much better. But now I'm going to take it to another level. Watch and learn,” said Zlatan. The Swede striker was seen doing chest controls, keep-ups and even bounced the ball over his head despite it being behind it. He was seen wearing LA Lakers jersey while he was seen performing the crazy football skills.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zlatan moved to AC Milan earlier this year and even scored 10 goals in this season and he even got a warm welcome at the club. His contract with AC Milan was for six months with a clause of extension. The former LA Galaxy player in the news for being unhappy with the management of AC Milan. First, he was disappointed with the sacking of their former Chief football officer Zvonimir Boban and now he feels that Paolo Maldini will also be shown the door. With this, it was said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic might move away from the club.