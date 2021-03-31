Manchester City recently confirmed that star man and record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero will be departing the club in the summer once his contract expires. The Premier League side have sounded out many replacements for the Argentine and Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane is one of the players on the radar of Pep Guardiola. Sergio Aguero to Leave Manchester City: Top Clubs Who Could Sign Argentine Striker in Summer.

Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club after 10 years and it is understood that Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland is first in line to replace him. However, as per The Times, Manchester City will turn their attention towards Harry Kane if they are unable to land the Norwegian striker, who has many suitors around the world. Borussia Dortmund Set Massive Asking Price For Norwegian Striker.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has a release clause of 75 million in his contract which becomes active in 2022 and the club are adamant about selling Erling Haaland for a significantly higher price if anyone wants to sign him in the summer. It is understood that if City are unable to convince the Bundesliga club to sell the 20-year-old, Harry Kane is one of the many options they are willing to consider.

Harry Kane is 27 right now, a few years older than Erling Haaland but has a proven record in the Premier League and the Champions League. The Englishman has scored 160 goals in 234 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur since his debut for the club.

Harry Kane’s contract with Spurs comes to an end in 2022 but he could be persuaded to move on if they go another season without winning a trophy. Jose Mourinho’s men take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final later this year and that game could very well give an indication of the Englishman’s future.

