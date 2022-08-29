Paul Pigba's older brother, Mathias Pogba, has made shocking allegations against the Juventus star. The Guinean professional footballer has accused the French World Cup winner of witchcraft among other things. These allegations came after the former Manchester United star had accused his elder of being involved in attempted blackmail of him. Paul Pogba Reckons ‘Manchester United Made a Mistake’ in Letting Him Leave Club As Free Agent.

Mathias Pogba took to social media and made a video vowing to expose his young brother - Paul - while promising to make explosive revelations against him. The eldest of three Pogba brothers also mentioned PSG star Kylian Mbappe in his video, stating that he has some information about the young forward as well.

Salut à tous, je viens de rejoindre Twitter car j'ai soudainement eu envie de m'exprimer et prochainement je crois que je vais bien me lâcher ! Alors suivez moi et tenez-vous prêt ! 👇🏿 La vidéo complète est sur insta @mathiaspogbaofficial pic.twitter.com/femvMRN7PQ — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 27, 2022

Following this video, Paul Pogba's camp released a statement which stated that Mathias was involved in trying to extort money from the Juventus footballer. Following this, the 32-year-old took to Twitter to make some serious accusations against the France international.

Mathias claimed that Paul Pogba used a 'witch doctor' to cast a spell on his France teammate Kylian Mbappe. The 32-year-old also said Paul Pogba is 'deep in witchcraft and also called him a 'traitor' and 'hypocrite' while claiming that he almost died because of the 2018 World Cup winner.

Kylian, à présent tu comprends? J'ai rien de négatif contre toi, mes dires sont pour ton bien, tout est vrai et avéré, le marabou est connu! Désolé de ce frère, un soi disant musulman à fond dans la sorcellerie, il n'est jamais bon d'avoir un hypocrite et un traître près de soi! — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 28, 2022

As per Get French Football News, Paul Pogba had filed a police complaint earlier this year about being intimidated by two men carrying assault rifles in Paris, who demanded 13 million euros from the Juventus star.

The incident reportedly took place in March and the France international believed the men behind the blackmail attempt were some of his childhood friends and his elder brother Mathias.

