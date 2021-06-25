Lionel Messi celebrated his 34th birthday on June 24, 2021, and fans from all over the world wished for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Now, former footballer, Pele has wished the Argentine and said, “Happy birthday Lionel,” Pele wrote on social media according to Mundo Deportivo. “Continue to make the football world smile," he further said. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner who is currently playing the Copa America 2021, celebrated his birthday with his teammates. Many other footballers also took to social media and wished Messi on his birthday. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Netizens Send Wishes to Barcelona Superstar Who Turned 34 Today.

Even the official account of Barcelona took to social media and posted wishes for their captain. In fact, Lionel Messi emerged as one of the top trends on social media as the fans poured in wishes for the Argentine. Some of them even hailed him for the kind of records and statistics he has had to date. Breaking records is his regular job at the office. Recently he had chipped in with a goal during Argentina vs Chile in the Copa America 2021. The match had ended with a 1-1 draw.

He had emerged as the highest goal-scorer of the season in La Liga 2020-21. Messi netted 36 league goals in 38 matches. It is very likely that he could walk away with the Golden Boot in La Liga. As of now, he is negotiating his contract with Barcelona and it is very likely that the Catalan Giants could make an announcement about the same in the upcoming week.

