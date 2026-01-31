Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami, Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Champions Tour Club Friendly 2026 Match on TV and Online in IST

In India: The match will kick off in the early hours of Sunday, 1 February, at 3:30 AM IST. Fans can stream the game live via the OneFootball app and website, which will require a match or tour pass.

Global Access: Similarly, fans can stream the game live via the OneFootball app and website, which will require a match or tour pass.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Atlético Nacional vs Inter Miami CF Competition Champions Tour 2026 (Club Friendly) Date Sunday, 1 February (IST) Venue Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín Kick-off (Local) 5:00 PM COT Kick-off (IST) 3:30 AM (Sunday, 1 Feb) Live Stream (India) OneFootball (PPV) Key Player (MIA) Lionel Messi Key Player (ATN) Alfredo Morelos

Inter Miami arrived in Colombia with a formidable squad, but they are still shaking off pre-season rust. After winning the 2025 MLS Cup in December, the team has integrated several new faces, including goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and defender Facundo Mura.

The spotlight remains on Lionel Messi, who is expected to start alongside Luis Suarez. However, the Herons will be without marquee January signing Sergio Reguilon, who is sidelined with a knee sprain sustained during the previous match in Peru. Coach Javier Mascherano is expected to use this fixture to test the chemistry between his veteran stars and the newly acquired Designated Player, German Berterame. Lionel Messi Visibly Furious After Interviewers Quiz Inter Miami Player About Sexual Relations, Star Argentina Icon Shuts Down Hosts With No Nonsense Response (Watch Video).

Atletico Nacional, Colombia’s most successful club, enters this match in peak competitive condition. Unlike Miami, the Verdolagas have already started their 2026 Liga BetPlay season, coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Boyaca Chico.

Led by former Premier League striker Alfredo Morelos and the creative Edwin Cardona, the Colombian side offers a significant fitness advantage over the visiting Americans