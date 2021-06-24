Lionel Messi turned 34 today and fans flooded the internet with wishes for the Argentina and Barcelona legend.

Check out Barcelona's artistic birthday wish for Messi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Argentina football federation wished it's superstar too:

This fan thanked Messi for making him fall in love with football:

While he was waiting for more of Messi moments in football:

Happy birthday lionel Messi. You are the reason I follow football. Thank you for all the amazing memories. waiting for more... pic.twitter.com/g8VSGhQLCQ — harsh shammi (@harshvardhanG14) June 24, 2021

Some revealed what MESSI stood for:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEO MESSI THE GREATEST EVER TO TOUCH FOOTBALL ⚽💙🤍 M- Magical E- Extraordinary Extraterrestrial S- Super S- Stunning I- Incomparable and Irreplaceable#HappyBirthdayLionelMessipic.twitter.com/aYKnCHxfy8 — SHOUNAK 🇮🇳 (@72_Shounak) June 24, 2021

While others shared stats that great has achieved so far

Happy Birthday to #LeoMessi who turns 34 today. 👕 778 Matches 🇦🇷 147 Caps ⚽ 745 Goals 🇦310 Assists He is truly one of a kind. 🇦🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/SEgB3VZgcy — Lσlσησα Lσlσ (@LolonoaL) June 24, 2021

