New Delhi, October 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mohun Bagan on lifting the I-League trophy. "Congratulations to the players, staff and fans of the illustrious Mohun Bagan for emerging as I-League Champions! Indeed, a joyful occasion," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier, the I-League 2019-20 trophy was handed over to the club at a city hotel in Kolkata on Sunday where Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar were also present. Mohun Bagan Features on NASDAQ Billboards, Goes Truly Global on Its Special Day.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Congratulations to the players, staff and fans of the illustrious @Mohun_Bagan for emerging as @ILeagueOfficial Champions! Indeed, a joyful occasion. #Champion5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

Bagan won it when they clinched a 1-0 win over Aizawl on March 10 this year.

