New Delhi, October 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mohun Bagan on lifting the I-League trophy. "Congratulations to the players, staff and fans of the illustrious Mohun Bagan for emerging as I-League Champions! Indeed, a joyful occasion," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier, the I-League 2019-20 trophy was handed over to the club at a city hotel in Kolkata on Sunday where Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar were also present. Mohun Bagan Features on NASDAQ Billboards, Goes Truly Global on Its Special Day.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Bagan won it when they clinched a 1-0 win over Aizawl on March 10 this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).