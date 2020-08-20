London, August 20: Premier League champions Liverpool will host newly promoted Leeds United while Jose Mourinho will face Carlo Ancelotti who succeeded him at Real Madrid when Tottenham Hotspur play Everton at home on the first match day of the 2020/21 season of the Premier League. The fixtures for the new season were announced on Thursday.

The runners up Manchester City will start off their campaign with an away match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 19. Their cross town rivals Manchester United will host Crystal Palace on the same day.

Both City and United's initial opening matches against Aston Villa and Burnley have been postponed so as to allow the two sides to recover from their extended seasons due to the Champions League and Europa League.

Chelsea will meanwhile be facing Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14 in what will be their first match of the season while their London rivals Arsenal host West Ham United on September 19. Both Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who face Sheffield United on September 14, have been afforded short delays for their European sojourns.

The season will begin with matches being played behind closed doors but fans could be allowed to return while adhering to social distancing guidelines later in the year.

