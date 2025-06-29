UEFA Champions League 2024-25 winners Paris Saint Germain will be locking horns with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 knock-out game. The PSG vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match is scheduled to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The high-voltage fixture calls for immense stakes, not just because it brings tickets to the quarter-finals, but because Argentine legend Lionel Messi will be facing his ex-club PSG. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

PSG paved the way for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 RO16 after topping Group B, ranking above Seattle Sounders, Atlético Madrid, and Botafogo. Inter Miami CF are here after finishing second in Group A, behind Palmeiras, above FC Porto and Al Ahly. The PSG vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match is organized to start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 29.

PSG vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16 Match Predicted Lineups

PSG, under the guidance of Luis Enrique, are predicted to field a 4-3-3 formation. Ousmane Dembele is expected to miss the fixture just like all the previous ones in the ongoing tournament, due to his thigh injury. Inter Miami CF are expected to rely on a traditional 4-4-2 formation. The club plays in a system, revolving around the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who will continue to be the centre of attraction, this time even more, as he plays his former club Paris Saint Germain. Will Lionel Messi Play in Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

PSG Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Inter Miami Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Oscar Ustari (GK); Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen; Tadeo Allende, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).