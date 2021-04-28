Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are all set to take on each other in the first leg of the UCL 2021. The match will be held at the Parc des Princes in Paris. This is the second match of the UCL 2021. The first match of the UCL was between Real Madrid and Chelsea which ended up with a 1-1 draw. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the match. In this article, we shall pick our choice of goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers and this will help you build your Dream XI team. Karim Benzema's Stunner Earns Real Madrid 1-1 Draw Against Chelsea in UCL 2020-21 Match.

But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. Neymar's PSG is just the third French team to reach the semi-final of the European Cup/Champions League in consecutive seasons. So, the two teams have met each other only thrice and have faced a couple of draws. Manchester City won one game out of the three matches played between the two. Both the teams enter the game with no issues with the roaster. As in the two have no injury concerns so far.

PSG vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Keylor Navas (PSG) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

PSG vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jaoa Cancelo (MCI), John Stones (MCI), Ruben Dias (MCI) and Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) should be selected as the defenders.

PSG vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Illkay Gundogan (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) and Marco Veratti (PSG) will be picked as the three midfielders.

PSG vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Neymar Jr (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Rahmeen Sterling (MCI) will be the three forwards in the fantasy team.

We pick Kylian Mbappe as the captain of our Dream11 team and Kevin de Bryune as the vice-captain for the team.

