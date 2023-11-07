Newly promoted Indian Super league side Punjab FC find themselves rock bottom in the league standings with just two points from 6 games played. The team is yet to register a win this campaign so far and heads into their clash with Hyderbad on the back of two defeats. Hyderabad are enduring a poor run themselves and are just above Punjab courtesy a better goal difference. Both the clubs are in dire need of a win and a positive result will go a long way in helping them revive. The game will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Sunil Chhetri Opens up on Prospect of India Qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Juan Mera, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Luka Majcen will lead the attack for Punjab and the team will hope for a strong performance from the trio. Dimitris Chatziisaias was sent off against Mumbai City and will not be part of the contest. Ravi Kumar in goal could be in for a busy day with Hyderabad boasting of a quality forward line.

Mohammad Yasir was on target for Hyderabad against Bengaluru FC and his role as an attacking midfielder will be crucial. Jonathan Moya is the lead striker for the team with Joe Knowles as the other playmaker alongside Mohammad Yasir. Nikhil Poojary in defence has good amount of experience playing in the ISL and it should come in handy. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Mehtab Singh Engage in Tussle During Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

When Is Punjab FC vs Hyderabad ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Punjab FC takes on Hyderabad in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, November 07. The PFC vs HFC match in the ISL will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India and it will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Punjab FC vs Hyderabad, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Punjab FC vs Hyderabad match. Sports18 1/HD channels will provide live telecast of this match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Punjab FC vs Hyderabad ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Punjab FC vs Hyderabad, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match Internationally. Both the teams will sit back and try and hit the opponent on the break. The game is likely going to end in a draw.

