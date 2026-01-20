The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final concluded with Senegal securing their second continental title, yet the sporting achievement has been partially overshadowed by extraordinary footage of "towel sabotage." Clips circulating globally show Moroccan ball boys and senior players, including captain Achraf Hakimi, repeatedly attempting to steal or hide the towels used by Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to dry his gloves during a rain-lashed match. Unprecedented Demand FIFA Receives Over 500 Million Football World Cup 2026 Ticket Requests.

What Happened in AFCON Final

Senegal eventually defeated the hosts 1-0 after extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, but the match was defined by a series of chaotic disruptions. The "towel war" became a central subplot, with Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, forced to act as a physical guardian for the towel on the touchline.

Guarding The Towel

Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper Yehvan Diouf spent the entire game protecting Mendy’s towel from the Moroccan ball boys. He literally had to fight for it.pic.twitter.com/UdqSkHQ5Ra — Troll Football Media (@TrollFootball2) January 19, 2026

As heavy rain fell in the Moroccan capital, the importance of keeping a goalkeeper’s gloves dry became a strategic flashpoint. Footage shows Moroccan winger Ismael Saibari attempting to wrestle a towel away from Diouf near the Senegal goal. In one of the most widely shared clips, as many as four ball boys are seen surrounding Diouf, attempting to wrench the towel from his grasp and even dragging the professional player to the turf.

Yehvann Diouf: The Towel Protector

اللقطة التي لم يشاهدها احد...حرب على الفوطة...😡 و ييقى السؤال علاش كانو باغين احطو لفوطة تما ؟؟ pic.twitter.com/RNWo4RSVES — Leɛyun 🇲🇦👑♥️🌹 (@5ersito_) January 18, 2026

In a separate incident caught by fans in the stands, Morocco captain and Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi was filmed grabbing a different towel and hurling it over the advertising hoardings during a heated discussion with officials. Senegal’s El Hadji Malick Diouf was forced to leap over the barriers to retrieve it seconds later. Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

Achraf Hakimi Throws Away A Towel

Just look at Hakimi, our CAF Best player. Shame on him, I told you guys, the ball boys are instructed to take the goalkeeper’s towels. It is planned. I knew these little boys cannot be that bold to be doing this in an international tournament.pic.twitter.com/qimA0VnxdK https://t.co/TwpgsigabJ — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) January 18, 2026

Tactical Sabotage or Superstition?

While the incidents appeared comical to some, football analysts suggest the motive was strictly tactical. Goalkeepers rely on towels to maintain grip in wet conditions; removing them increases the likelihood of a "greasy ball" leading to a handling error.

There were also suggestions that the towels might have contained "cheat sheets" or notes regarding Moroccan penalty takers. However, speaking after the match, Diouf dismissed these theories. "They were just towels to dry gloves and faces in the rain," he told reporters. "I was as surprised as anyone, but we stuck together to make sure Edouard [Mendy] had what he needed."

Yehvann Diouf with the Prized Towel

🇸🇳🗣️ Yehvann Diouf on Instagram: “She’s here (the medal and the towel).” 🤣🤣 https://t.co/J7m4c4mmqf pic.twitter.com/enj3SbYLGT — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) January 19, 2026

AFCON Final Chaos and Controversy

The towel incidents were part of a larger atmosphere of hostility that marred the final. The match was paused for nearly 20 minutes in the closing stages of regulation time after Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest against a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco.

After being persuaded to return by veteran Sadio Mane, Mendy saved the subsequent "Panenka" penalty from Brahim Diaz, sending the game into extra time. Senegal eventually found the winner through Pape Gueye, sealing a dramatic 1-0 victory.

