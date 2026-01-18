The Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 (AFCON) reaches its climax tonight as defending champions Senegal face host nation Morocco in a blockbuster final in Rabat. The fixture pits Africa’s two highest-ranked nations against each other, with both sides seeking their second continental title. Senegal, led by the prolific Sadio Mané, aims to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy since Egypt in 2010, while the "Atlas Lions" hope to end a 50-year wait for glory in front of a partisan home crowd. Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

Despite their status as continental heavyweights, this marks the first time Senegal and Morocco have ever met in an AFCON fixture. Historically, the Atlas Lions hold the upper hand in overall encounters with 18 wins to Senegal’s seven. Yet, with Senegal currently on a 17-game unbeaten streak in AFCON matches, the holders enter the pitch with a psychological edge in tournament football.

AFCON 2025 Final Facts

Feature Details Fixture Senegal vs Morocco Competition AFCON 2025 Final Date 18 January 2026 Venue Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat Kick-off Time (IST) 12:30 AM IST (Monday, 19 Jan) Live Telecast (India) Not available on traditional TV Live Stream (India) FanCode App & Website

AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

For football fans in India, the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final will be available primarily through digital platforms.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Users can access the game via a match pass or a monthly subscription.

Live TV Telecast: Currently, there is no confirmed linear TV broadcast for the tournament on major Indian sports networks like Sony Sports or Star Sports. Gabon National Football Team Suspended, Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sacked After 'Disgraceful' AFCON 2025 Outing. Senegal vs Morocco Team News and Key Players The tactical showdown features a fascinating contrast in styles. Senegal's attack, which has netted 12 goals so far, will test a Moroccan defence that has been breached only once in the entire competition. Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz, currently the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, remains the primary threat for the hosts. However, Senegal will have to navigate the final without two stalwarts. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra are both suspended after picking up their second yellow cards of the knockout stages in the semi-final. For Morocco, the fitness of playmaker Brahim Díaz is being closely monitored after he appeared to struggle with fatigue during the closing stages of the Nigeria clash.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).