La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid will look to break into the top four of the Spanish La Liga when they take on Real Betis in an away tie this evening. Diego Simeone’s men were beaten convincingly by Arsenal in their Champions League tie and will be keen to bounce back. Their domestic form has been decent, though and they head into this fixture on the back of three wins in their last five matches. Opponents Real Betis too have a similar recent record and they are just below Atletico Madrid at the sixth spot, although level on points. Real Betis versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres Scores Brace, Gabriel Martinelli on Target as Gunners Register Emphatic Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Sofyan Amrabat is all set to return for Real Betis after being rested for their last game, while Isco continues to be their injury absentee. Cucho Hernandez will lead the attack with Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli operating on the wings. Pablo Fornals will be the one tasked with breaking up opposition play, allowing Sofyan Amrabat and Marc Roca to venture forward from the middle of the park.

Atletico Madrid will line up in a 4-4-2 formation with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth as the two strikers in the final third. Koke and Pablo Barrios, with their energy and defensive discipline, will slot in as the central midfielders. Guiliano Simeone and Alex Baena will be deployed out wide and try and create chances from the wings. Johnny Cardoso has resumed light training but lacks match fitness to feature here. Chaos in El Clasico! Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal Engage in Heated Argument, Scuffle Breaks Out Between Players After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Date Tuesday, October 28 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid La Liga online viewing options. Brazilian Model Anna Silva Calls Real Madrid Footballer Vinicius 'Sex Maniac', Alleges Los Blancos Star of Sending Her Inappropriate Pictures.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 59) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299.

