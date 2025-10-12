Footballers are currently off to their national teams playing International football as club football is on a break. Real Madrid had a good start to the season and they are currently at the top of the La Liga 2025-26 points table. Despite a shaky start, Vinicius Jr has been gradually getting his rhythm and form back and trying to match steps alongside in-form Kylian Mbappe. Vinicius going through a poor run of off-form was a reason why Real Madrid had a forgettable season in 2024-25. Now, as Vinicius steps back into the arena, he is hit with a controversy as a Brazilian model accuses him to be a 'sex maniac'. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report.

According to reports, Vinicius is facing serious allegations from Brazilian model Anna Silva. In an exclusive interview with Leo Dias TV, Anna revealed how Vinicius used to pepper her with messages that were only of sexual nature. "Vinicius is a sex maniac. He kept sending me d*ck pics. He just wanted sex talk. That’s all," said Silva on the channel. "Vinicius only thinks about sex. I told him that I’m sapiosexual. I like to have conversations. I like having something to talk about. I don’t like someone who just keeps talking about dirty stuff with me, you know? He can’t hold a conversation, just sex, sex talk. "Giovani Lo Celso Seals Argentina’s Comfortable 1–0 Win Over Venezuela in Lionel Messi’s Absence.

Silva has also revealed some of Vinicius' text messages and audio conversations with her in the public which aligned with allegations made against him. One of the chats showed Vinicius asking Silva to send sexually explicit pictures of herself. This is not the only controversy Vinicius is facing as of now. Earlier this week, Vinicius Jr had sent out a public apology to influencer girlfriend Virginia Fonseca expressing severe guilt for his failures in managing the relationship. In the lengthy Instagram post, Vinicius had also taken complete ownership of his mistakes. His relationship with Fonseca fell apart due to infidelity allegations from multiple women.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

