Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Betis and Granada are all set to play today against each other at the Benito Villamarin, La Liga 2019-20. The match will happen on June 16, 2020, at 1.30 AM IST. In this article, we bring you the live streaming details and other match details of the game. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. With this, the Granada would look forward to extending their six-match winning streak with the win against Real Betis. Whereas their opponents faced Sevilla in their last game and Real Betis lost the game 2-0. Real Betis would look to get back to winning ways. RB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Granada Football Match.

he La Liga 2019-20 points table, Real Betis are placed on number 13 of the points table. The team has 33 points in their kitty. Out of 28 games played by the side, Betis has won eight games, lost 11. The remaining games ended with a draw. On the other hand, Granada occupies the ninth spot on the table with La Liga 2019-20 points table. The team has so far played 28 matches played so far in the tournament, the team has won 12 games and lost 11. The remaining games ended with the draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match:

When is Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Betis vs Granada, match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 16 (Monday). The match will be held at the Camilo Cano Stadium near Valencia. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2019-20 in India and therefore matches are not being telecast live on television. Real Betis vs Granada, the match will also not be available for the live telecast.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Betis vs Granada, , La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 match on online platforms. Since there are no official broadcasters, mainstream OTT platforms will be live streaming the game. But fans can watch the match live on the official Facebook page of La Liga.

