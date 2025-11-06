UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Lyon have made a bright start to their Europa League campaign with the French side claiming three straight victories. They face Real Betis away from home this evening where in another victory could push them to the top spot in the standings if the other results go their way. With just four points separating the top six sides in the French Ligue 1, their domestic form has been decent too. Opponents Real Betis are fifth in the La Liga and in Europe, although they are yet to lose, they have drawn their two of their three games and are in 16th spot. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher Score As Atletico Madrid Beats Union Saint-Gilloise 3–1 in UEFA Champions League.

Antony is the talisman for Real Betis in attack and ever since he has arrived from Manchester United, the team has improved a lot going forward. Cucho Hernandez will be their key goal scorer in the final third with Giovani Lo Celso slotting in behind him in the no 10 role. Sofyan Amrabat and Pablo Fornals are tireless runners and will look to break up opposition play in midfield.

Lyon will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Pavel Šulc up top as their central striker. Corentin Tolisso, Kenny Lala, and Martín Satriano will feature in attack and look to create chances for the target man upfront. Moussa Niakhaté will pair up with Clinton Mata at the heart of the defence while Lyon will opt for Dominik Greif in goal.

Real Betis vs Lyon Match Details

Match Real Betis vs Lyon Date November 07, Saturday Time 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Sevilla, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Real Betis vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Real Betis will clash against Lyon in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on November 07. Saturday. The Real Betis vs Lyon match will be played at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Sevilla, Spain and starts at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Betis vs Lyon live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the Real Betis vs Lyon online viewing options, read below. Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville, Ex-Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard Inducted Into Premier League Hall of Fame 2025. How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Real Betis vs Lyon live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Real Betis will be tested in this game as Lyon are no pushovers and the game will likely end in a 1-1 draw.

