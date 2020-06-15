RB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Granada Football Match

Real Betis will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome a five-match unbeaten Granada in La Liga 2019-20 late on Monday night. Betis restarted their campaign with a 0-2 defeat in the Seville derby and have won just once in their last five league outings. Their opponents Granada have won thrice in their last five and completed a remarkable turnaround against Getafe in their first match after three months and a couple of days more. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 team for the Real Betis vs Granada match in La Liga 2019-20 can scroll down for all information. Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video).

A win against Real Betis, which would their third consecutive win against this opponent, will jump Granada from ninth place to seven in the La Liga points table. They have 41 from 28 matches. Betis four positions and eight points below in the 13th place. Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar.

The home team will be without Javi Garcia and Juanmi while Marc Barta is doubtful after picking up a problem in the defeat to Sevilla where he conceded a penalty. Yangel Herrera is suspended for Granada but Antonio Puertas is available after completing his suspension.

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Betis custodian Joel Robles (RB) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy match.

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11Team Prediction: Defenders – Emerson (RB), Marc Bartra (RB) and Victor Diaz (GRD) can be selected as the three defenders for this clash.

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Darwin Machis (GRD), Nabil Fekir (RB), Carles Alena (RB) and Diego Lainz (RB) will be the four midfielders for this fantasy team.

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lorenzo Jesus Moron (RB) will partner alongside Roberto Soldado (GRD) and Carlos Fernandez (GRD) as the three forwards.

Roberto Soldado (GRD) should be appointed as the captain for this fantasy team while Carles Alena (RB) or Nabil Fekir (RB) can be made the vice-captain.

