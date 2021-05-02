Champions Real Madrid kept themselves alive in the La Liga 2020-21 title race after beating Osasuna 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from their Brazilian duo Eder Militao and Casemiro. Militao first broke Osasuna’s resistance in the 76th minute with a towering header before Casemiro confirmed all three points four minutes later. The victory kept Real Madrid at second, still two points behind Atletico, who had beaten Elche 1-0 earlier in the day. Zinedine Zidane’s side have 74 points from 34 matches, three clear of Barcelona at third. Real Madrid 2–0 Osasuna, La Liga 2020–21 Match Result: Eder Militao, Casemiro Score As Los Blancos Stay Alive in Title Race.

Eden Hazard, who was making his first start for Madrid since January, came closest to scoring in the early exchanges. But he was denied with a fingertip save from Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. He also kept out Militao’s header while Osasuna striker Chimy Avila had a goal chalked out for offside. Militao eventually found the net deep into the second half when he headed home an Isco corner for his first goal of the season. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Captain Available for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Semi-Final Second Leg Clash vs Chelsea, Confirms Coach Zinedine Zidane.

Four minutes later, Casemiro made it 2-0 with a fortuitous strike after Karim Benzema had sent him clear on goal. Casemiro attempted to control the ball but accidentally kicked it into the bottom left corner leaving Herrera perplexed. The victory kept Real on Atletico’s heels and very much alive in the title race.

Zidane will be impressed by Hazard’s performance in his first start in four months but centre-back Raphael Varane suffered an injury scare and had to be substituted right at the start of the second half. Real will hope he recovers in time for the crucial second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Real were held to 1-1 draw at home in the first leg and will have to score to keep their UCL title aspirations alive.

