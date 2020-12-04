With Zinedine Zidane’s future under threat, Real Madrid have already contacted Mauricio Pochettino over replacing the Frenchman at the helm in the near future. Los Blancos have had an inconsistent start to the season, which has seen them fall seven points behind league leaders Real Sociedad and struggle in the European competitions and the Blancos hierarchy contemplating over the position of 48-year-old. Mauricio Pochettino Favourite To Replace Zinedine Zidane At Los Blancos.

According to a report from the Spanish news outlet Sport, Real Madrid have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino over the Argentine availability to take over the reins of the club if a position opens up. The 48-year-old has been away from football since his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur in November of last year and has been linked with several clubs including Manchester United. Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Will Not Resign, Determined to Turn Around Results After Successive Defeats.

A huge week is coming ahead for Real Madrid which could possibly determine the future of Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos – currently third in the UCL group – face Borussia Monchengladbach in their next European game and anything other than a win could see them relegated to Europa League, which will be a huge blow to the club’s aspirations.

Real Madrid also face Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club in their next three La Liga games, which could see the Los Blancos drop further points and lose ground in their bid to defend the domestic title. These games could very much be critical in deciding whether Zinedine Zidane keeps his job or not.

Zinedine Zidane is in his second spell at Real Madrid which is nothing like his first one at the record European champions – where he won three successive Champions League titles. The Frenchman has stated that he will not resign and is adamant on turning the results around but his future might not be in his hands.

