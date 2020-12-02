Zinedine Zidane is not thinking of resigning as yet. The Real Madrid boss has come under scrutiny after successive defeats in the club’s last two matches. Real were beaten 2-1 by Deportivo Alaves in their last La Liga 2020-21 match and followed with a shock 0-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, who completed a double over the Los Blancos having already beaten them 3-2 in Spain two months ago. Zidane though is not worried about his position and is certain his side will turnaround the results. Real are third in Group C of the UEFA Champions League and must win their final group game to qualify for the knockouts. Real Madrid Trolled Mercilessly As They Stare at UCL Exit Following Their Loss Against Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League 2020-21.

A defeat can, however, demote them to the Europa League or even leave the La Liga giants without European football this season. Real have won just two of the five group games they have played in the Champions League group stage this season with both of their wins coming against Inter Milan. They have lost both of their games against Shakhtar and drew 2-2 against Borussia Monchengladbach. A win over the German opposition in their final group game will, however, send Madrid through to the next round. But their recent performances do not provide confidence. Real Madrid Fans Say Los Blancos Misses Cristiano Ronaldo After They Lose to Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League 2020-21(Read Tweets).

Zidane though has full trust on his players. He said his side deserved more than a 0-2 defeat against Shakhtar. “We played well and we deserved more. We just need to lift our heads up and think about the next game,” he said at the post-match conference.

Zinedine Zidane Will Not Resign!!

🗣"I'm not going to resign at all" Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk threatened their progress in the Champions League pic.twitter.com/9CjRWtbu5n — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 2, 2020

Rumours of the manager getting the axe if Real fail to advance to the round of 16 stage has already started doing rounds. Zidane though has no thoughts of resigning. "I am not going to resign, not at all," he said. "We are always going to have difficult moments, and we are on a bad run, but we need to keep going. I have the strength needed to turn the situation around and I am going to give everything to do that, so are the players," Zidane added.

Real have qualified from the UCL groups stages for every season since 1997 and it would nothing short of a disaster if they fail to do it this time. It is, however, not only their performances in the Champions League that has come under scrutiny. Real Madrid are fourth in La Liga with 17 points after 10 matches. They are already seven behind leaders Real Sociedad and have already lost thrice in 10 matches, which includes the 2-1 defeat to Alaves in the weekend.

Madrid next face Sevilla before hosting Monchengladbach in the Champions League and Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby next Sunday. These next three games could very well decide Zidane’s future at the club.

