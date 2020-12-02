Real Madrid are looking at possible candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane at the helm if the Frenchman is to be sacked. The 48-year-old has come under immense pressure after Los Blancos’ poor start to the season and his future at the club might be decided before the end of the year. The defeat in Kyiv was Real Madrid’s fifth loss in just 15 games this campaign. Real Madrid Trolled Mercilessly As They Stare at UCL Exit Following Their Loss Against Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League 2020-21.

Zinedine Zidane is highly respected at Real Madrid due to his accomplishments but with the team’s poor results and performances this season the 48-year-old’s job seems to be under threat and it won’t be long that Los Blancos look for alternatives. However, the Frenchman recently stated that he won’t resign from his position and is adamant to turn the results around.

According to a recent report from Marca, Mauricio Pochettino is in contention to replace Zidane if Real Madrid decide to part ways both the Frenchman. The former Spurs boss has been without a club since his sacking by the Premier League side in November of last year. The Argentine was also a possible alternative for Barcelona until they opted for Ronald Koeman.

It is understood that Mauricio Pochettino is in the front-running if the Real Madrid job becomes available. The Los Blancos management wants the Argentine as their new manager ahead of former player Raul, who currently manages the reserve side Castilla, as the Spanish champions want him to gain more experience before stepping into such a high-profile job.

The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether Zinedine Zidane will continue as the manager of Real Madrid. Los Blancos are set to face Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach, Athletico Madrid and Bilbao in their next four games and poor results in these fixtures might see the Frenchman be relieved of his duties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).