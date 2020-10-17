Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: League leaders Real Madrid will look to maintain their hold on the top of the La Liga standings when they host ninth-placed Cadiz. The Los Blancos head into the contest on the back of a three game-winning run despite not playing at their best. Lack of pre-season games showed its effect on their performances prior to the international break but despite all this, a solid defence has seen them collect points with ease. The defending champions know Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have invested heavily in summer and are hot on its heels, hence they can ill afford to lose focus any time this season. Cadiz are a decent side and just a point away from the top four which makes this game of supreme importance for them. Heated Confrontation With Lionel Messi During Argentina's World Cup Qualifier Sparked Threats, Says Bolivia Physio Lucas Nava.

Eden Hazard is close to returning to first-team training which is good news for Real Madrid while Toni Kroos is available for selection once again. The German international should line-up alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric in a three-man midfield. Karim Benzema leads the home side’s attack with Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr as the wide men. The centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos is probably the best in the league and Madrid count on the duo for a successful title charge.

Carlos Akapo and Alvaro Negredo are fit again and ready for selection in the Cadiz starting eleven which is a massive boost for the visitors. Alex Fernandez in the no 10 role is the one that makes the team tick. His role will be to get wingers Jorge Pombo and Salvi Sanchez into the game as they have the pace and trickery to cause damage to Real Madrid.

When is Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga 2020-21 match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to live telecast the Real Madrid vs Cadiz match in India as there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will not be able to catch the live action on Television sets. But fans can always follow it online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can follow the live action of Real Madrid vs Cadiz match on Facebook watch, which will be live-streaming the La Liga 2020-21 match. So fans from India can tune into the official Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action. A routine win for Real Madrid awaits them although they will love to improve their offence which has been sub-par so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).