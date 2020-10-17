Argentina recently defeated Bolivia in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, registering their first victory away at La Paz since 2005. Lautaro Martinez and Angel Correa scored the goals as the La Albiceleste continued their winning run in the qualifiers. However, following the game, Lionel Messi was involved in a heated exchange with Bolivia captain Marcelo Martins Moreno and physio Lucas Nava. Argentina Beat Bolivia For the First Time Since 2005, Lionel Messi and Others React After La Albiceleste’s 2-1 Win.

Lionel Messi was reportedly annoyed with Bolivia physio screaming at him the entire game and confronted him post-match. However, according to Lucas Nava, the row was merely a misunderstanding but said that he received threats and insults from 'everywhere’ following the heated exchange with the Argentine skipper.

'There was probably a misunderstanding,' Lucas Nava told ESPN. ‘The truth is that nothing happened, it's more what was created around us. There are normal insults that any Argentinian uses, there was no bad intention. What happened was that the game finished, I saw that there could be a possible brawl and I tried to separate our players so that they wouldn't be sent off.’ He added.

‘When you are part of your team you need to defend them. It hurt me that my son had to listen on TV that this and that about the bald [man]. I have had calls from everywhere, even from Spain. I've received insults and threats.’ The Bolivia physio added further.

Argentina have had traditionally poor record away at Bolivia but a win will aid them in their bid for World Cup qualification, which could be Lionel Messi’s last chance to win an international trophy. La Albiceleste are level on points with Brazil after two wins but remain second in the table after inferior goal difference.

