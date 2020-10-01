Vinicius Junior strikes the only goal of the game as Real Madrid edge out Real Valladolid 1-0, advancing to the third position in the La Liga 2020-21 team standings. Just like the previous game against Real Betis, the defending champions didn’t emphatically start the match. Valladolid put up a great fight as they didn’t give any easy chances and even went brought the ball near Madrid’s goal post on occasions. Luka Jovic had not one but two golden opportunities before the half time to open Los Blancos’ account. However, the Serbian forced two smart saves from Valladolid goal-keeper Roberto Jimenez as the scorecard read 0-0 at the end of the first half. Gareth Bale Transfer News Latest Update.

Vinícius Júnior replaced Jovic in the second half, and the former didn’t take too long in making a mark. The Brazilian sensation brilliantly pierced the visitors’ defences and netted the first and only goal in the 65th minute of the game. The hosts played safely after drawing the first blood and eventually came on top 1-0. With this, Zinedine Zidane’s men level with table-toppers Getafe with seven points from three games. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Real Madrid got the better of Valladolid. Luis Suarez Starts on the Bench for Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2020–21 Opener Against Granada.

Watch Goal Video Highlights:

Well, Real Madrid might have registered yet another win in this season. However, their performance hasn’t been compelling so far. Sergio Ramos’ 82nd-minute strike guided the Spanish Giant over the line against Real Betis while the game against Sociedad ended in a shocking draw. Hence, they need to rectify their game plan before competing against the likes of Barcelona and Getafe. On the other hand, Valladolid must take a lot of positives from the game to get their first victory of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).