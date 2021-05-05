Last night at the City of Manchester Stadium, team Manchester City scripted history by qualifying in the finals of the Champions League for the first time as they defeated PSG by 2-0. It was Riyad Mahrez who helped the team win the game as the South African scored a brace at the 11th and 63rd minute. The team won on the aggregate of 4-1 and after winning the game not only the fans but also these players to post their reactions. Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias and other members of Manchester City took to social media and expressed their happiness. Manchester City 2-0 PSG, UCL 2020-21: Riyad Mahrez's Brace Guides Pep Guardiola's Team To First-Ever Champions League Final (Watch Goal Highlights).

Before heading on to the reactions, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. When it came to possession, the visitors had the ball for 56 per cent of the time and the rest was held by Manchester City. PSG's passing accuracy was also better than the home team. PSG had 91 per cent of passing accuracy as opposed to Manchester City who had 87. But that was just not enough PSG to win the game.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets shared by these players:

We did it. 💪🏾 Congratulations to everyone in the club. Let's keep pushing, there's a lot of work ahead. What a birthday party I had today. THANK YOU ALL 💙 pic.twitter.com/gV3Lwi8Vtw — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) May 4, 2021

Kyle Walker

Ruben Dias

Proud of this team! Let’s go @mancity ! Very happy to be considered man of the match! 🦈👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/mpuCGsUCy7 — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) May 4, 2021

Riyad Mahrez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM26 (@riyadmahrez26.7)

John Stones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stones (@johnstonesofficial)

Kevin de Bruyne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne)

Ederson Santana de Moraes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ederson Moraes (@ederson93)

With this, Manchester City will play against Real Madrid or Chelsea in the finals of UCL 2021 which will be held in Istanbul on May 31, 2021. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

