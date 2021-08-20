Robert Lewandowski has been in the news ever since he has expressed a desire to look out for new challenges. He has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City as there are still a couple of weeks to go for the transfer window to shut. Now, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has opened up about the rumours and laughed off the same. According to the Manchester City manager, feels that Lew will stay with the German giants. Furthermore, the Manchester City boss said that he is looking forward to having a fully fit squad after the international break. Robert Lewandowski Transfer Link to Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Spills Beans on Bayern Munich Forward’s Inclusion in the Team.

"Lewy is so important for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich," he said. He further mentioned that he will not be talking about the same just 11 days before the transfer window shuts. "Tomorrow we have a game, then prepare the Arsenal game and finish. When we come back from the international break, we will have all the squad to fight for every game," he said. Guardiola further revealed that he is more than happy to have a squad without any additions.

Manchester City will be playing against Norwich City on Saturday and would be looking to shrug off the defeat that they faced against Tottenham. Manchester City received a rude shock as they lost against Tottenham by 1-0 last week. The game against Manchester City will be played at 7.30 pm IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).