Robert Lewandowski invited a lot of transfer rumours after he said that he was looking out for a new challenge from Bayern Munich before it's too late. The clubs have started shaking out plans for including the Bayern Munich forward into the team. Now, Bayern Munich boss, Julian Nagelsmann has addressed the transfer talks and explained that he is genuinely not bothered with these rumours as it is a part of the business. He further explained that if he were not a manager of Bayern Munich, he would always want Lewa to be a part of the squad. Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2021: Robert Lewandowski Leads Bavarians To First Trophy Under Julian Nagelsmann.

"It's because he scores a lot and is the most dangerous striker out there. This is completely normal," explained Bayern Munich's manager. He further stated that footballers and journalists are all alike. Julian further stated that he is only bothered about how a player reacts and is the only bothered about the way Lewa interacts with other members of the team. "He feels good, which was also shown by his performance against Dortmund. Even in training. A player who wants to leave would not do that," he explained.

As per the transfer gossip, Real Madrid and Manchester City are the two clubs that can chalk out plans for getting Lewa in their clubs. It would be interesting to see if Lewandowski remains at Bayern Munich or he switches to any other club. The fans are however hoping for the German forward to stay at Bayern Munich.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).