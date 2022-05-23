Robert Lewandowski's future seems to be away from Bayern Munich according to his agent as the player is looking to move on in the summer. Barcelona are tipped as the favourites to sign the Polish international. However, they will need to reach a deal with the Bavarian giants who are unwilling to let their star man leave. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Xavi Directly Contacts Bayern Munich Star Over Potential Move.

Bayern Munich have made it clear that they don't want Robert Lewandowski to leave. The Polish striker has a contract with the Bavarians until 2023 and the Bundesliga outfit want him to fulfil it despite admitting that the forward will not renew his contract. Robert Lewandowski Attends Phone Call in Bayern Munich Dressing Room, Mentions FC Barcelona in Front of Teammates: Report.

Robert Lewandowski has decided to move on and his agent, Pini Zahavi, has slammed the Bavarian giants for preventing his client from quitting the club this summer and completing his 'dream move' to Barcelona after eight years with the Munich outfit.

In an explosive interview with BILD, Zahavi said: 'For Lewandowski, Bayern is history. There was no proposal from Bayern for Lewandowski to sign a new deal. He just wants to leave the club after 8 years. He’s 34 and wants to make his dream come true.'

'He wants to leave this summer, none of us care about the money. The truth is that he hasn't felt respected by the board for a few months now. Bayern lost Robert not only as a footballer but as a person.' he added.

Pini Zahavi further added that Bayern Munich wanted Erling Haaland to replace Robert Lewandowski at the club. But after the Norwegian's move to Manchester City, they are not letting his client leave. 'So Robert knew all along that Bayern wanted to replace him with Haaland' he said.

It is understood that Barcelona have made their first offer to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski. However, the Bavarian giants want a better offer and are waiting to find a replacement.

