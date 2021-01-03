The SC East Bengal is all set to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 pick for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. But before that let’s have a look at their position on the ISL 2020-21 points table. So OFC is placed at the bottom of the table with a couple of points in their kitty. The team has so far played seven games and has not even won a single match. Ditto with SCEB who is placed on number 10 of the points table.

This is the first time that the two teams will be meeting each other for the first time. The SC East Bengal has also had quite a forgettable season so far and they would want to iron out their shortcomings for the game. The team has only three points in their kitty. With three draws and four losses, the team will be looking forward to winning this game. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 best pick for your team below:

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – Odisha FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh (OFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Samad Mallick (OFC), Abhishek Ambekar,(OFC), Steven Taylor (SCEB), Saurabh Meher (SCEB) will be selected as the defenders.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Eugeneson Lyngdoh (OFC), Wahengbam Luwang(OFC) and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (SCEB) should be selected as the midfielders.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Diego Mauricio (SCEB), Manuel Onwu (SCEB) and Balwant Singh(OFC) will be picked as the three forwards for this fantasy side.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Eugeneson Lyngdoh (OFC), Wahengbam Luwang(OFC) Jerry Mawihmingthanga (SCEB), Diego Mauricio (SCEB), Manuel Onwu (SCEB) Balwant Singh (OFC), Samad Mallick (OFC), Abhishek Ambekar,(OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC ), Saurabh Meher (SCEB), Arshdeep Singh (OFC)

Odisha FC striker Steven Taylor (OFC) should be made the captain of this

