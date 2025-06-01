Paris Saint-Germain took on Inter Milan in what was expected to be a close UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final, which ended up being a dud, with PSG clinching their maiden UCL trophy with a 5-0 victory. Desire Doue, who scored a brace, managed to shine for the Ligue 1 club, but Senny Mayulu, who grabbed all the limelight in the dying moments of the UCL 2024-25 Final in Munich. PSG Wins UEFA Champions League 2024-25; Desire Doue's Brace Sees Paris Saint-Germain Clinch Maiden UCL Title With Victory Over Inter Milan

Mayulu, who came in as a substitute, managed to score the fifth goal for PSG, which ensured that the French footballer became the second-youngest scorer in a UEFA Champions League Final, aged 19 years and 14 days. Interestingly, this PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final was only the fourth UCL match for Mayulu, who has tasted success in youth football in the UEFA Youth League. Fans wondering about Mayulu's career so far can scroll below.

Senny Mayulu Quick Facts

#Senny Mayulu was born on May 17, 2006, in Le Blanc-Mesnil

# Senny Mayulu is of DR Congolese descent

# Senny Mayulu started his youth career with Saint-Denis US in 2012

#Senny Mayulu moved to AF Epinay-sur-Seine in 2014 and saw success

#Senny Mayulu signed a youth contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021

#Senny Mayulu shines for PSG in the UEFA Youth League contest against AC Milan, scoring the winning goal in October 2023

#Senny Mayulu receives the first call-up for the senior PSG side in November 2023

#Senny Mayulu made his PSG debut in January against Coupe de France against Revel

#Senny Mayulu scored his first professional goal in the PSG vs Orleans Coupe de France match in January 2024

#Senny Mayulu made his Ligue 1 debut for PSG in March against Montpellier

#Senny Mayulu signed his first professional contract in May with PSG until 2027

#Senny Mayulu scored his first Ligue 1 goal in October 2024

#Senny Mayulu scored his first UCL Goal in February 2025 against Brest

#Senny Mayulu becomes the second-youngest to score a goal in a UEFA Champions League final

#Senny Mayulu becomes the youngest Frenchman to score a goal in any UEFA club competition final

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2025 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).