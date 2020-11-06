Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of star striker Sergio Aguero and discussed his availability for the much-important game over Liverpool during the weekend in the Premier League. The Argentine striker has struggled with injuries this season and has only participated in two of the opening six games in the league so far, not competing full 90 minutes in either of them. Manchester Misery: Worst Starts Since 2014 for City, United.

Sergio Aguero has struggled with a number of injuries early into the new season and returned to training earlier this week. The Argentine missed the start of the campaign due to a knee issue and just weeks into his return suffered a muscle set-back which has kept him out of the action in the past few weeks. Manchester City Planning To Begin Pre-Contract Talks With Barcelona Captain in January.

Ahead of the game against Liverpool on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sergio Aguero is ‘not ready’ to take part in the game. The Argentine returned to the training pitch this week but is not fit enough to face a Liverpool side at the top of the league table. In his last game against West Ham, Aguero lasted only 45 minutes.

However, there is good news for Manchester City as they have Gabriel Jesus completely fit for the clash against Jurgen Klopp’s team. The Brazilian, who has taken part in one Premier League so far, returned from injury during the midweek clash against Olympiacos in the Champions League and could be in the starting XI on the weekend.

Manchester City are currently 10th in the Premier League and five points behind Liverpool, but have a game in their hand and could cut the gap on the Reds with a win. After a sluggish start, Pep Guardiola’s team looked to have found some kind of form Meanwhile, the table toppers are at their usual best.

